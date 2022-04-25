Previous
Next
karamu (Coprosma robusta) by kali66
102 / 365

karamu (Coprosma robusta)

I haven't really noticed the form of the flowers of this tree before. A NZ native, apparently it was introduced to Tasmania and is now an invasive weed, I believe it, they come up everywhere after the birds have finished with the berries
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise