102 / 365
karamu (Coprosma robusta)
I haven't really noticed the form of the flowers of this tree before. A NZ native, apparently it was introduced to Tasmania and is now an invasive weed, I believe it, they come up everywhere after the birds have finished with the berries
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3591
photos
348
followers
452
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
6
2022-
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
23rd April 2022 1:22pm
