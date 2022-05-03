Sign up
111 / 365
Sadie's big day out
My friend, who is a felt maker, borrowed my mannequin, Sadie, and took her to the art fair for the weekend. She looked very cool!
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3600
photos
345
followers
453
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
30th April 2022 11:11am
Rob Z
ace
She does indeed - and so do the items made by your felting fiend. :)
May 3rd, 2022
