Sadie's big day out by kali66
111 / 365

Sadie's big day out

My friend, who is a felt maker, borrowed my mannequin, Sadie, and took her to the art fair for the weekend. She looked very cool!
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

kali

ace
Rob Z ace
She does indeed - and so do the items made by your felting fiend. :)
May 3rd, 2022  
