115 / 365
Not Kim
for get-pushed Jacqueline asked me to look at the work of Annemarie Spilker. here I am taking inspo from these two images
http://www.annemariespilker.nl/html/images/portfolio/portraits/37.jpg
http://www.annemariespilker.nl/html/images/portfolio/portraits/13.jpg
12th May 2022
12th May 22
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3604
photos
345
followers
457
following
Tags
get-pushed-511
kali
ace
@jacqbb
May 12th, 2022
