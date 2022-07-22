Previous
home grown Tillmans by kali66
182 / 365

home grown Tillmans

having a go at the artist challenge Wolfgang Tillmans
based on this image https://harrygmay.weebly.com/uploads/1/1/5/2/115229395/life-framer-journal-sharon-core-3_orig.jpg
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Brilliant and all home grown
July 22nd, 2022  
Dianne
Excellent!
July 22nd, 2022  
