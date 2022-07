Freidman

Freidman is homeschooled and he has been attending the art sessions I have been going to at the art gallery. Lovely young fellow. When i asked who would pose for a portrait he volunteered without hesitation, I used these photos to paint from and we also did monoprints. My get-pushed challenge from Northy was environmental portrait so I used these shots together as I didnt get one that was really any good for that but I think together they paint a nice portrait of him.