Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
189 / 365
Monoprint
Apparently this was a method Andy Warhol used in his early days, painting with ink on one side of the paper and pressing it to the other side to get a mirror image. coloured with pencil
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3679
photos
332
followers
445
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th July 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
creative process
July 31st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️👌
July 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close