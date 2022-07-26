Previous
Monoprint by kali66
189 / 365

Monoprint

Apparently this was a method Andy Warhol used in his early days, painting with ink on one side of the paper and pressing it to the other side to get a mirror image. coloured with pencil
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

kali

Krista Marson ace
creative process
July 31st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️👌
July 31st, 2022  
