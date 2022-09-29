Previous
I made a bucket hat! by kali66
240 / 365

I made a bucket hat!

nice sewing project to try out my new to me sewing machine. i even drafted the pattern
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

kali

ace
@kali66
kali
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
You are very talented
September 29th, 2022  
Wendy ace
Not only are you crafty with a camera, but you are handy with a sewing machine!!
Well done!
September 29th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Very nice hat a new lovely portrait!
September 29th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat hat and smile!
September 29th, 2022  
