240 / 365
I made a bucket hat!
nice sewing project to try out my new to me sewing machine. i even drafted the pattern
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Corinne C
ace
You are very talented
September 29th, 2022
Wendy
ace
Not only are you crafty with a camera, but you are handy with a sewing machine!!
Well done!
September 29th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Very nice hat a new lovely portrait!
September 29th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat hat and smile!
September 29th, 2022
Well done!