252 / 365
frost crystals
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
kali
ace
@kali66
for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
252
Views
10
3
1
2022-
Canon EOS 70D
6th October 2022 9:05am
Yao RL
This cold?
October 7th, 2022
kali
@yaorenliu
not the hardest frost ever but they are usually over by October , glad i hadnt planted out anything that wasnt frost hardy yet. this is the arrangement the frost made on a kale leaf. But spring is back now
October 7th, 2022
Dianne
Lucky your potatoes weren't through to get this on their heads. We had real cold weather, but luckily not a frost as our potatoes are well underway. This is a neat shot of the frost.
October 7th, 2022
