frost crystals by kali66
252 / 365

frost crystals

6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

kali

ace
@kali66
Yao RL ace
This cold?
October 7th, 2022  
kali ace
@yaorenliu not the hardest frost ever but they are usually over by October , glad i hadnt planted out anything that wasnt frost hardy yet. this is the arrangement the frost made on a kale leaf. But spring is back now
October 7th, 2022  
Dianne
Lucky your potatoes weren't through to get this on their heads. We had real cold weather, but luckily not a frost as our potatoes are well underway. This is a neat shot of the frost.
October 7th, 2022  
