honeycomb by kali66
283 / 365

honeycomb

my get pushed challenge from Annie was repetition, pattern, symmetry
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
kali ace
@annied I kept seeing this on my walks and nothing else came to mind, its part of a digger!
November 13th, 2022  
