Previous
Next
still waters by kali66
304 / 365

still waters

icm with a subject of water for get-pushed
I liked how this came out like a water colour painting
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@suez1e had a nice evening walk playing with my camera, thanks . may put up another later in the week
December 7th, 2022  
Hollows
Love the effect!
December 7th, 2022  
Kathryn M
I love the 'painted' effect.
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise