304 / 365
still waters
icm with a subject of water for get-pushed
I liked how this came out like a water colour painting
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
7th December 2022 8:12pm
get-pushed-359
kali
ace
@suez1e
had a nice evening walk playing with my camera, thanks . may put up another later in the week
December 7th, 2022
Hollows
Love the effect!
December 7th, 2022
Kathryn M
I love the 'painted' effect.
December 7th, 2022
