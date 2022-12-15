Previous
Liquid desire by kali66
312 / 365

Liquid desire

I enjoy seeing my new dahlias blooming for the first time. get-pushed challenge from John , something that brings me joy
15th December 2022

kali

ace
@kali66
85% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
@johnmaguire another joy
December 15th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Stunning capture, kali!
December 15th, 2022  
julia ace
Dahlias have become the new trend flower.. This is a lovely one.
December 15th, 2022  
kali ace
@julzmaioro indeed! a bit addictive haha
December 15th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot.
December 15th, 2022  
