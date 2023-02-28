Previous
Next
through the square window by kali66
Photo 385

through the square window

My printmaking tutor Abby, debriefing after the session , for my get -pushed challenge "people at work "
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
@la_photographic somebody at work ... a bit different to what you were after probably, i will keep an eye out
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise