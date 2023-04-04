Sign up
Photo 420
wow
First time this plant flowered for me, i was very surprised to see this amazing bloom.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3921
photos
328
followers
438
following
3
4
2
2022-
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
4th April 2023 9:49am
Public
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow indeed, it’s spectacular, a woven flower
April 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I was excited the first time I saw our one bloom - I had no idea the flowers would be like this - it has flowered regularly and prolifically the last few years
April 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 4th, 2023
Brigette
ace
😮
April 4th, 2023
