wow by kali66
Photo 420

wow

First time this plant flowered for me, i was very surprised to see this amazing bloom.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

kali

kali66

Renee Salamon ace
Wow indeed, it’s spectacular, a woven flower
April 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I was excited the first time I saw our one bloom - I had no idea the flowers would be like this - it has flowered regularly and prolifically the last few years
April 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 4th, 2023  
Brigette ace
😮
April 4th, 2023  
