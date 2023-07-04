Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 497
Alison
Alison is a volunteer at the local art gallery, who I hadn't met before, She was making beaded earrings to pass the time. A portrait of a stranger for get-pushed
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4000
photos
331
followers
440
following
136% complete
View this month »
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
4th July 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-569
kali
ace
@dkbarnett
July 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice portrait of Alison. I like her had knitted cowl. And she's got such a nice smile. Challenge met.
July 5th, 2023
KWind
ace
Great portrait!
July 5th, 2023
kali
ace
@randystreat
I wish I had noticed the cowl was turned under on one side, isnt it a fabulous piece of knitting
July 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close