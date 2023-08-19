Previous
flares by kali66
Photo 528

flares

posting the best of my sunflare shots for get-pushed. This is hard to do deliberately!
colour slightly enhanced to show them off
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

@aecasey so many variables to juggle , i didnt seem to be able to get a good subject and flare in the same shot!
August 21st, 2023  
