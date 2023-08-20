Previous
I'm special by kali66
Photo 529

I'm special

pity mundane cone is finished lol

Not quite songtitle but reminded me of this ... Brass in pocket by the Pretenders. Went to see them in concert when i was 17 !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H6re3PCP3E
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@aecasey
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise