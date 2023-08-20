Sign up
Previous
Photo 529
I'm special
pity mundane cone is finished lol
Not quite songtitle but reminded me of this ... Brass in pocket by the Pretenders. Went to see them in concert when i was 17 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H6re3PCP3E
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
kali
ace
@aecasey
August 21st, 2023
