diptych by kali66
Photo 530

diptych

Mary asked me for dogsincars diptych, well i didnt take any pictures of dogs but i did buy a car!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@mcsiegle
August 30th, 2023  
Brigette ace
oh its a Honda! nice choice
August 30th, 2023  
kali ace
@brigette yes, recommended by my son who is a mechanic
August 30th, 2023  
Brigette ace
@kali66 very handy!!!
August 30th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Nice reflection in bottom one
August 30th, 2023  
