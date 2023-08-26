Previous
woodpecker Bay by kali66
woodpecker Bay

26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

kali

ace
@kali66
Joan Robillard ace
Superb BW
August 27th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the mist on the water. Great b&w.
August 27th, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous in mono. Fav
August 27th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Interesting rocks on the point, and I do love your framing with foreground rocks and vegetation.
August 27th, 2023  
