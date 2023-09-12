Previous
bub bub bubble by kali66
bub bub bubble

the details can be incredible, and constantly changing, captured with trial and error
paper taped over lamp to soften the light and also paper over on-camera flash. Used an extension tube.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

kali

ace
kali ace
@randystreat the video really helped
September 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Colorful
September 12th, 2023  
Dianne
Very cool.
September 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh isn't that beautiful
September 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
So much colour
September 12th, 2023  
