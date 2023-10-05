Previous
Next
Concentration face by kali66
Photo 564

Concentration face

He is doing well printing his letters and numbers, I think he was mastering his surname here...

maybe another stretch, but suitable for world teachers day ??
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise