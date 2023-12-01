Previous
Pinkeye by kali66
Photo 601

Pinkeye

I have a case of viral conjunctivitis, i should have taken the pic yesterday when the whole thing was dark red! for the People-eyes challenge .
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Oh dear that looks painful.
November 30th, 2023  
kali ace
@joansmor not so much, just itchy and annoying
November 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
No much fun
November 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. I had this last year and it was very uncomfortable. Hope it settles soon.
November 30th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
Oh no, I hope it is getting better. You are right, this is a perfect entry for the people challenge - eyes. I remember having issues with my eyes getting pink, blurry and other issues. Went to several doctors and no one at that time could find an answer for a real solution. I finally was referred to someone who has been a God sent to my eye health. Get better quick
November 30th, 2023  
KV ace
So not fun… it looks rather painful. Nice sharp selfie.
November 30th, 2023  
Christina ace
Ohhh yuck, not much fun. Hope it gets better soon. And great selfie
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise