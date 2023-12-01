Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 601
Pinkeye
I have a case of viral conjunctivitis, i should have taken the pic yesterday when the whole thing was dark red! for the People-eyes challenge .
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4104
photos
308
followers
409
following
164% complete
View this month »
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
1st December 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-27
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh dear that looks painful.
November 30th, 2023
kali
ace
@joansmor
not so much, just itchy and annoying
November 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
No much fun
November 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. I had this last year and it was very uncomfortable. Hope it settles soon.
November 30th, 2023
Kathy Burzynski
Oh no, I hope it is getting better. You are right, this is a perfect entry for the people challenge - eyes. I remember having issues with my eyes getting pink, blurry and other issues. Went to several doctors and no one at that time could find an answer for a real solution. I finally was referred to someone who has been a God sent to my eye health. Get better quick
November 30th, 2023
KV
ace
So not fun… it looks rather painful. Nice sharp selfie.
November 30th, 2023
Christina
ace
Ohhh yuck, not much fun. Hope it gets better soon. And great selfie
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close