Photo 605
For the roses
This little rose gets very little care and yet it brightens this spot every year
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2023
