Previous
kinematics by kali66
Photo 647

kinematics

Study of motion

K word from https://phrontistery.info/k.html for get pushed

also entering sports action for extra points!
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
January 25th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice candid action shot
January 25th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Like how the surfers look like they are below the ocean.
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise