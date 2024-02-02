Sign up
Previous
Photo 655
swanning around
shot through wet window, so over-processed it with more structure to try to counteract it... nevermind...
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4158
photos
322
followers
446
following
179% complete
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd February 2024 5:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
4rky
ace
What a lovely view!
The raindrops look like patches of mist on the hills in the background
(unless they are patches of mist 😂)
February 2nd, 2024
kali
ace
@4rky
yes they do look like mist :) but not the ones in the foreground!
February 2nd, 2024
