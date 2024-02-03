Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
rim lit buds
my get-pushed challenge from Delwyn is rim lighting, and i think i achieved that with this shot of the cute little buds in the golden hour light
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
4
4
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd February 2024 8:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
,
get-pushed-600
kali
ace
@dkbarnett
went for some natural light, set up for me by the angle of the sun
February 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous image!
February 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
February 3rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like this POV and how the silhouettes of the flowers can be seen on the underside of the leaves.
February 3rd, 2024
