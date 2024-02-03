Previous
rim lit buds by kali66
rim lit buds

my get-pushed challenge from Delwyn is rim lighting, and i think i achieved that with this shot of the cute little buds in the golden hour light
kali ace
@dkbarnett went for some natural light, set up for me by the angle of the sun
February 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous image!
February 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
February 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like this POV and how the silhouettes of the flowers can be seen on the underside of the leaves.
February 3rd, 2024  
