Previous
Photo 659
choir
Our choir members before we performed at the Waitangi Day community gathering. it went well .
should have removed my hat for this pic!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Krista Marson
ace
Nice photo. I can't sing for crap. My mom would tell me that I couldn't carry a tune in a bucket!
February 6th, 2024
kali
ace
@blueberry1222
aw thats mean haha your ear could be trained
February 6th, 2024
