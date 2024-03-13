Previous
12 photos taken from one spot take 2 by kali66
Photo 692

12 photos taken from one spot take 2

Second version from same set of photos, next time i should shoot them al at same orientation for ease of putting them into a grid, I used https://www.photojoiner.com/editor/collage-editor
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@dkbarnett
March 12th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a great exercise. I have tried this in a rural setting, but not in a town. Makes for an interesting grid of images.
March 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
What a great idea.
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise