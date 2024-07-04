Sign up
Photo 778
odd couple
my get-pushed challenge was an odd pairing, A local ceramic artist ( cant recall her name correctly but i will add it later ) creates these whimsical sculptures , paired with a sunset from the other night
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
kali
ace
@kali66
for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images
Tags
get-pushed-622
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
July 6th, 2024
