Previous
Next
Dog tired by kali66
Photo 805

Dog tired

This guy was asleep sitting up, but still somehow alert to any passing movement, ie me trying to get a glare-free shot! unfortunately I couldn't capture the shuteye , maybe he was just resting his eyes lol
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
keeping an eye on you hahaha
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise