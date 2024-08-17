Sign up
Previous
Photo 804
waiting for the van
For my get-pushed challenge which was to take a phrase from the lyrics of I am the Walrus
My son and his friends came 350 km to pick up this cheap van which they proceeded to pull to bits and repair in time to go home again ... bunch of mechanics!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4310
photos
307
followers
420
following
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
17th August 2024 3:11pm
get-pushed-628
kali
ace
@northy
couldnt have asked for better lol
August 17th, 2024
