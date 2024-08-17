Previous
waiting for the van by kali66
Photo 804

waiting for the van

For my get-pushed challenge which was to take a phrase from the lyrics of I am the Walrus

My son and his friends came 350 km to pick up this cheap van which they proceeded to pull to bits and repair in time to go home again ... bunch of mechanics!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@northy couldnt have asked for better lol
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise