Tui in the kotuktuku tree by kali66
Photo 833

Tui in the kotuktuku tree

Jackie asked me for some native flora and fauna this week, shot from my bedroom window, I love this tree and all its visitors, hours of entertainment. Here is a great video of how they sound , move and interact with each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0K1q9JriDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0i3rRBpguQ
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

kali

ace
@kali66
Wendy ace
You capture all his stunning colors so perfectly
October 1st, 2024  
kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond This didnt really push me at all, literally taken from my bed , and a scene i have photographed many time before, will try to make another effort later in the week, but this is just in case .
October 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
wonderful catch of him - they are fascinating.
October 1st, 2024  
kali ace
@photohoot Thanks, its hard to get the camera to read how vivid the greens are, used a post processing filter to boost them, The tui looks black from a distance but it really is a very colourful bird. it was nicknamed by the settlers as a parson bird because of its little neck tuft.
October 1st, 2024  
kali ace
@robz @photohoot linked to a video of them
October 1st, 2024  
Chrissie
Wow!
October 1st, 2024  
