Previous
Photo 833
Tui in the kotuktuku tree
Jackie asked me for some native flora and fauna this week, shot from my bedroom window, I love this tree and all its visitors, hours of entertainment. Here is a great video of how they sound , move and interact with each other.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0K1q9JriDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0i3rRBpguQ
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
6
3
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4339
photos
301
followers
405
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
30th September 2024 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-635
Wendy
ace
You capture all his stunning colors so perfectly
October 1st, 2024
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
This didnt really push me at all, literally taken from my bed , and a scene i have photographed many time before, will try to make another effort later in the week, but this is just in case .
October 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
wonderful catch of him - they are fascinating.
October 1st, 2024
kali
ace
@photohoot
Thanks, its hard to get the camera to read how vivid the greens are, used a post processing filter to boost them, The tui looks black from a distance but it really is a very colourful bird. it was nicknamed by the settlers as a parson bird because of its little neck tuft.
October 1st, 2024
kali
ace
@robz
@photohoot
linked to a video of them
October 1st, 2024
Chrissie
Wow!
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
