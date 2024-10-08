Previous
what the truck? i missed it! by kali66
Photo 838

what the truck? i missed it!

whilst others were photographing aurora , i was getting rained on, this was 1 hour too late darn it!
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

kali

ace
@kali66
Krista Marson ace
I feel for you. This exactly sums up my experience in Iceland.
October 8th, 2024  
kali ace
@blueberry1222 Damn! at least i only went down my street
October 8th, 2024  
kali ace
@blueberry1222 in my pajamas i might add!
October 8th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Great pic, great title!
October 8th, 2024  
