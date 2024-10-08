Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 838
what the truck? i missed it!
whilst others were photographing aurora , i was getting rained on, this was 1 hour too late darn it!
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
4
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4345
photos
299
followers
402
following
229% complete
View this month »
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th October 2024 10:42pm
Tags
sixws-152
Krista Marson
ace
I feel for you. This exactly sums up my experience in Iceland.
October 8th, 2024
kali
ace
@blueberry1222
Damn! at least i only went down my street
October 8th, 2024
kali
ace
@blueberry1222
in my pajamas i might add!
October 8th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Great pic, great title!
October 8th, 2024
