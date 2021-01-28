Sign up
Autumn and Winter
realise i hadnt finished uploading my cyanotypes, this pair were my favorites of all of them, i have had another go at wet cyanotypes but they didn't turn out so well , the paper crumbled so i need some better quality paper for that.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project
Tags
cyanotype
jackie edwards
ace
These are beautiful! Great composition and execution!
February 28th, 2021
