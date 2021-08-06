Sign up
149 / 365
Summer grasses on film
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3322
photos
350
followers
436
following
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
1149
148
1150
1151
149
1152
1153
1154
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Film
Tags
analog-august-2021
moni kozi
ace
wow! This is looking so good.
What ISO is the film you are using?
i am eager to develop my roll...
August 12th, 2021
kali
ace
@monikozi
tri-x 400
August 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@kali66
Thank you. Mine is also 400 and I was afraid it might be too high for outside daylight photography. But yours are looking awesome!
August 12th, 2021
kali
ace
@monikozi
it was expired film so it has at least a 1 stop advantage, using fast shutter speed , honestly i just wing it because that camera has no light meter!
August 12th, 2021
