Previous
Next
Summer grasses on film by kali66
149 / 365

Summer grasses on film

6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
wow! This is looking so good.
What ISO is the film you are using?
i am eager to develop my roll...
August 12th, 2021  
kali ace
@monikozi tri-x 400
August 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@kali66 Thank you. Mine is also 400 and I was afraid it might be too high for outside daylight photography. But yours are looking awesome!
August 12th, 2021  
kali ace
@monikozi it was expired film so it has at least a 1 stop advantage, using fast shutter speed , honestly i just wing it because that camera has no light meter!
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise