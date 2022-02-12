Previous
Fresh by kametty
252 / 365

Fresh

What is it about the smell of freshly baked bread? This one still warm out of the bread maker....
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
