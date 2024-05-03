Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
H&H 3
Not had time to do anything creative today, so a quick snap just so that I have taken something for my continuous streak.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd May 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice contrast in flooring.
May 3rd, 2024
