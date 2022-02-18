Sign up
258 / 365
F is for.....
Well todays challenge got me out into the garden, but our real life frogs have not returned to the pond yet, so this little ceramic version was my solution. F is for....frog n' flowers!
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
4
365
X-T30
18th February 2022 10:40am
Tags
frog
