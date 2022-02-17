Sign up
257 / 365
Refresh
A good challenge title for today as hubby was 'refreshing' the front window box. A bit of spring colour to see us through until early summer when we will change the flowers again.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
4
4
365
365
X-T30
X-T30
Taken
17th February 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
