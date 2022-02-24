Sign up
264 / 365
3 o'clock
Tried a few clocks and watches for todays challenge, but this shot seemed to be the best of a poor lot really. I decided to edit it by turning it into a black and white image rather than keeping the brass and silver colours of the original.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
264
photos
16
followers
9
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th February 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
clock
,
bw-69
