Previous
Next
3 o'clock by kametty
264 / 365

3 o'clock

Tried a few clocks and watches for todays challenge, but this shot seemed to be the best of a poor lot really. I decided to edit it by turning it into a black and white image rather than keeping the brass and silver colours of the original.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise