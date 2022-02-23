Previous
Next
movement by kametty
263 / 365

movement

Had a bit of fun with todays challenge - just a simple shot of my washing machine in action and a tiny bit of manipulation in the centre using photoshop elements.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise