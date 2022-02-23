Sign up
263 / 365
movement
Had a bit of fun with todays challenge - just a simple shot of my washing machine in action and a tiny bit of manipulation in the centre using photoshop elements.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
263
photos
16
followers
9
following
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
23rd February 2022 10:56am
Tags
abstract
