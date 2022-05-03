Sign up
332 / 365
Seed Packets
My daily challenge was again 'food' - so to be different from my other captures on that theme, I snapped this selection of seed packets at my local garden centre.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd May 2022 1:42pm
Tags
seeds
