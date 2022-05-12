Sign up
341 / 365
Earth
Another very uninspiring daily challenge that I did in a hurry today. Our potatoes have been 'earthed' up and a cage put over them to stop the cat 'digging' for a while.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
341
photos
16
followers
10
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th May 2022 2:55pm
Tags
plants
