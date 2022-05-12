Previous
Earth by kametty
341 / 365

Earth

Another very uninspiring daily challenge that I did in a hurry today. Our potatoes have been 'earthed' up and a cage put over them to stop the cat 'digging' for a while.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
