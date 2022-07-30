Previous
Next
Diagonal by kametty
Photo 420

Diagonal

Last day of my make 30 photos challenge. Heavy rain today, so just a quick walk around the garden to find something that would satisfy the brief....
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise