Previous
Next
Snooze by kametty
Photo 463

Snooze

Another go at the nifty 50 challenge. Still getting to grips with using a 35mm lens and not being able to post process......
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise