Photo 463
Snooze
Another go at the nifty 50 challenge. Still getting to grips with using a 35mm lens and not being able to post process......
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
463
photos
22
followers
10
following
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th September 2022 12:09pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
