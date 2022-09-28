Previous
Next
eggs by kametty
Photo 480

eggs

I am following an on-line camera course and this week the lesson is all about direction of light.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John M ace
Nice collage. I like the rim lighting on the one in the top right.
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise