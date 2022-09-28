Sign up
Photo 480
eggs
I am following an on-line camera course and this week the lesson is all about direction of light.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
John M
ace
Nice collage. I like the rim lighting on the one in the top right.
September 28th, 2022
