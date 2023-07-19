Previous
mowing the grass by kametty
Photo 773

mowing the grass

I have been away in Sweden for nearly a month and am now catching up posting my 'picture a day' so aim to post at least 3 a day to catch up. First job for hubby is playing with his 'boys toy'.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
212% complete

