Previous
Abstract 1 by kametty
Photo 803

Abstract 1

Was at a bit of a loss as to what to try today - but some garden chairs gave me a bit of an idea.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise