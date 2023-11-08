Sign up
Photo 886
One week only - Outside
Day 3 and I don't think I will be going outside today. Strong winds and heavy rain showers.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
886
photos
33
followers
18
following
Tags
owo-6
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute Monkey looking longingly to climb the trees.
November 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice.
November 8th, 2023
