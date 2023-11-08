Previous
One week only - Outside
One week only - Outside

Day 3 and I don't think I will be going outside today. Strong winds and heavy rain showers.
8th November 2023

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
Cute Monkey looking longingly to climb the trees.
November 8th, 2023  
John Falconer
Very nice.
November 8th, 2023  
