Long journey

As we joined the motorway on our way south to our daughters (a spot of cat sitting for a week) we learnt that the M6 was closed at Junction 17 and there were long delays. A quick scan for alternative routes ultimately saw us on quite a detour off the Motorway along part of the M56 and eventually through Shropshire to pick up the M5 at Worcester to continue south. We set off after lunch and it was dark before we rejoined the motorway. Made quite a nice change to see countryside we would not normally see, but our normal 3 hour journey took well over 5 by the time we arrived tired and hungry.