Kitchen by kametty
Photo 970

Kitchen

Couldn't have the situation where there were no entries for the Collage challenge now could I.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
265% complete

Milanie ace
Pretty clever collage - like your countertops
January 31st, 2024  
